KING (AP) — Police shot and killed a person who wounded an officer during a traffic stop in North Carolina early Sunday, according to a police official.
Jordan Boyette, the police chief in King, North Carolina, said the wounded officer was grazed in the head by a bullet and is expected to fully recover.
Police didn’t immediately identify the person who was fatally shot.
The wounded officer was one of two King police officers who stopped a vehicle around 12:40 a.m. The officers exchanged gunfire with one person after several people exited the car and ran, Boyette said.
Police didn't immediately specify which officer shot the person who died. The other officer wasn't injured.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting in King, which is about 16 miles (25 kilometers) northwest of Winston-Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.