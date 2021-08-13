MORGANTON (AP) — An inmate who scaled the fence at a North Carolina prison and ran away has been captured, officials said.
John Curtis Anderson, 42, escaped from the minimum custody portion of the Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton on Thursday and was found hours later in a wooded area about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the prison, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The minimum custody offender originally from Cleveland County was admitted to the prison last month to serve 2 years and 10 months for identify theft and fraud, officials said. Anderson has been moved to a higher custody facility and will face charges for his escape, officials said.
