OCEAN ISLE BEACH (AP) — One person has been hospitalized due to a fire that started early Thursday morning in North Carolina.
The person was transported to a hospital for treatment after they sustained injuries inside the Ocean Isle Beach home where the fire began, Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT-TV.
The blaze has caused structural damage to five buildings, Tony Casey, a spokesperson for the Horry County Fire Rescue in South Carolina told The Associated Press. Horry County firefighters are assisting the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department battle the blaze.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by a car that ignited, the news outlet reported.

