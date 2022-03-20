FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Three people were killed and two others wounded following reported shootings in the parking lot of a North Carolina hotel, police said.
Fayetteville officers responding shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday arrived at the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada and found four people who had been shot, according to a police department news release. A fifth shooting victim also was located and was being treated at a local hospital.
Of the other four shooting victims, one male was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said, while the other three were taken by ambulance or a personal vehicle to the hospital. Two of those three later died, the police department said, while the other person had life-threatening injuries.
The names of those shot were withheld for now by the department, whose homicide unit was investigating what happened. The department asked the public for any information about the shootings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.