Dan Labernik, owner of Labby's Grill and Bar in Fargo, N.D., is seen on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The establishment has been closed to customers for six weeks after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum put restaurants and bars on his list of business closings because of the coronavirus. Labernik is doing prep work to resume business but said reopening the grill and bar will depend on guidelines that Burgum is putting together and whether it makes financial sense. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)