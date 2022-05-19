HIGH POINT (AP) — A North Carolina school bus manufacturer says it is adding 280 jobs at one of its plants to answer demand for one of its models.
Thomas Built Buses said it will start an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 plant in High Point. President and CEO Kevin Bangston said there has been “robust demand” for the company's Type C products, and he added the move will help with the ramp up of its electric school bus production.
The company is looking to fill multiple manufacturing positions, including assembly technicians, materials technicians and machine operators.
All new, additional shift employees will work exclusively on both the Saf-T-Liner C2 school bus and Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus, according to a news release from the company.
Thomas Built Buses is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.