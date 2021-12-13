FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, state Rep. John Szoka, of Fayetteville, looks over a redistricting map during a committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Ben Clark and Republican state Rep. John Szoka have announced they will run in the state's 4th Congressional District. Under the newly drawn map by Republicans, the district outside of Raleigh slightly favors the GOP. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)