FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe’s move to revamp its outdated online business in recent months paid off during the first quarter, as shut-in shoppers shifted to its online services for supplies for their do-it-yourself home projects during the pandemic. The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot saw an 80% increase in online sales for the quarter, reported Wednesday, May 20. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)