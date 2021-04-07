GREENVILLE (AP) — Police in eastern North Carolina say they've “arrested” a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday in the college town of Greenville.
The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that offices arrived to find the goat hanging out around the windows of the house.
The goat was taken to the city’s animal shelter but was soon picked up by his owner "to finish his sentence in house arrest,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.