NEW BERN (AP) — Three North Carolina men have been arrested in connection with a nearly one-year-old murder case, police in North Carolina said.
New Bern police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett and Tarvis Everett over two days last week, news outlets reported. Each man is 25 years old and are from Greenville. They're accused in the August 2020 murder of 29-year-old Matthew Small of New Bern.
Officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight on Aug, 26 and found Small with an apparent apparent gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital, according to police.
The three men, who are related, are charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The men are jailed without bond. It wasn't immediately known Tuesday if the men had attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.