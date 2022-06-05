FORT BRAGG - Up to 100 homes in the Ardennes-Bataan community on post at Fort Bragg are without working air conditioning according to reports.
Fort Bragg officials said the garrison commander is aware of open work orders on "several homes" and noted that many A/C units are overstressed with the latest heat wave.
However, they said Fort Bragg's privatized housing partner, Corvias, is managing the work orders.
When contacted, Corvias and a representative stated that "the area is experiencing high temperatures. Less than 2% of the more than 6,400 homes at Fort Bragg have requested HVAC service and we've contacted each resident to understand and respond to their needs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.