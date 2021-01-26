ENGELHARD (AP) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says that a man has been shot and killed while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County.
The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the commission say that Brandon Marshall was shot by a member of his hunting party. The incident remains under investigation.
“Local first responders arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call was made and proceeded with lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived,” officials said.
Marshall was from the Engelhard, a coastal community on the Pamlico Sound. He was known as an advocate for hunting and hunting safety, according to North Carolina Ducks Unlimited.
“Brandon Marshall has been a dedicated leader and long time supporter of the Hyde County DU Chapter, a strong conservationist, a friend and true pillar in the community, and an amazing husband and father!" the group said in a Facebook post.
