HAMMOCKS BEACH - If the walls could talk.
A building on the grounds near the entrance of Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro is getting a new lease on life. The Teacher’s Building, the hub of African American culture in the mid-20th Century will be transformed into a 5,340 square foot community space for event rentals including conferences, workshops, family gatherings and more, according to N.C. Parks Spokesperson Katie Hall.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, attended by more three dozen people including state park officials, state, county and local elected officials, park staff and volunteers.
The $3.6 million renovation project is funded by the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Construction has already begun primarily on the surrounding grounds. The project is expected to be completed sometime in September 2023, according to state park officials.
The renovation project was inspired by a need to honor the past and provide for the future. The teacher’s building provided a unique place during the segregation era for African-American teachers across North Carolina to continue to meet and recreate as they strived to address issues critical to education. The renovated community building will also be a haven for the community and visitors providing a unique space to gather and celebrate.
Retiring N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Patterson has fond memories of coming to the coast with his father and staying in cabins at the former FFA Camp, now part of HBSP.. “This place is a very special place for me,“Patterson told the assembled crowd as he spoke in the shadow of the Teacher’s Building. “My father was an Ag teacher in Lenior and each summer he would bring 15-20 people here. When we turn the dirt over, I hope we’re turning over a new leaf.”
Patterson concluded his unscripted remarks by saying, “I think for Swansboro, this will be a part of who you are. With this building, you’re primed for the future,” Patterson said.
North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson said he had visited the park several times over the years and recalled walking through the shuttered building--while the options to renovate or demolish the structure were all on the table--and asking himself if they were to preserve it, “how much will this cost and will it work,”
Wilson remembered thinking, “it had good bones and with attention and funding we could bring it back.” Wilson said “today is big” but when the building is completed sometime in September, that day “will be even bigger.”
Friends of the Hammock and Bear Island President Fred Schachter said he hopes one of the first events at the Teacher’s Building will be the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee’s annual Veterans Dinner.
Schachter, who also serves as a park volunteer shuttling visitors to the beach at Bear Island and during June’s Military Appreciation Day lamented how many times in the past eight years people have said to him they “didn’t know this place existed.”
“I hope this building behind me stops that comment,” Schachter said.
HBSP officials are eager for the building to be ready to welcome guests as it did in the mid-20th Century.
“From 1952 through 1970, The Teacher’s Building was a place where the N.C. Teacher’s Association met to do training, networking and recreating,” said HBSP Superintendent Sarah Kendrick. “This building one year hosted the Southwest Teachers Conference,” Kendrick added.
Follow the progress of the construction and learn about other events taking place at HBSP by logging onto their Facebook Page oer by calling 910-326-4881.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.