SWANSBORO - According to NC State Highway Patrol, Joshua Ward of Jacksonville was driving the motorcycle and was killed in the crash and Rudolph Beckles, 86, was a passenger in the car and was also killed. Maysville resident Geraldine Beckles, 72 and wife of Rudolph was the driver of the car.
The crash happened around 2:19 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2022, at the intersection of Belgrade-Swansboro Road and Swansboro Loop Road when Beckles' 2007 Buick Lucerne turned in front of Ward's 2021 Harley-Davidson.
Beckles faces several charges including two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of unsafe movement. Beckles' court date in Onslow County District Court is calendared for June 7, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.
Beckles was also charged with improper turn and unsafe movement by the NCSHP and will appear in Onslow County District Court on April 12, according to the NCJB website.
