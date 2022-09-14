FILE - A monument to Confederate soldiers stands in front of the Alamance County Courthouse in Graham, N.C., on March 9, 2020. A North Carolina judge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, dismissed a lawsuit by the state NAACP that sought the removal of the Confederate statue in front of the historic courthouse. The lawsuit argued that the statue in front of the Alamance County Courthouse was a danger to public safety and violated constitutional rights to equal protection, according to The Times-News. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)