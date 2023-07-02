SWANSBORO - The coffers of local governments have been refilled as municipalities and governments have their revenue and spending road maps in place for the coming fiscal year.
By statute, local and county governments must adopt a balanced budget to be in place by July 1.
Taxpayers in Swansboro will see no change to their property tax while neighboring Carteret County taxpayers will be paying a penny more per $100 of assessed property value (33 cents to 34 cents).
Swansboro approved a $5.68 million budget that keeps the 35-cent tax rate unchanged but increases spending and revenue by $560,854. In Jacksonville the city unveiled a $121.9 million spending plan while the Onslow County commissioners will work within a $313.76 million budget.
Cape Carteret shaved a ¼ cent off their rate—21 ¼ cents to 21 cents while Cedar Point reduced spending by $173,315 while maintaining a 14.75 cent tax rate. Emerald Isle approved a $13.611 million budget that increases revenues and expenditures by $898,566 or 7.07%.
The towns of Peletier and Bogue will be guided by a $152,920 and $173,620 budget, respectively. Carteret County’s largest municipality, Morehead City adopted a $32.53 million budget while the county’s commissioners approved a $124 million budget.
Municipal and county financial officers, managers and elected officials have little time to rest on their fiscal laurels. The process to formulate a FY ‘24/’25 budget begins later this year and gets into high gear in the winter and spring when department heads and elected officials submit requests and goals to the government managers in their jurisdiction.
Citizen input is also encouraged throughout the year for future budget considerations and during the public hearings leading up to adopting the budget.
The entire budgets for all the listed towns and county governments can be found on the entity’s respective website.
