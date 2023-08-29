MANNS HARBOR – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is expecting significant schedule impacts system-wide beginning Wednesday due to the anticipated arrival of severe weather conditions from Hurricane Idalia. The storm is forecast to bring tropical storm winds and heavy rain to the North Carolina coast beginning Wednesday evening.
The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will suspend service at the end of the day today, as the vessel will be brought to the Manns Harbor shipyard for safe keeping during the storm.
All other routes will suspend operations if and when conditions worsen. Passengers can receive real-time text or email alerts from their preferred routes by signing up for the Ferry Information Notification System (FINS) at www.ncdot.gov/fins. System-wide route status updates will also be posted on the Ferry Division’s Twitter and Facebook pages.
All suspended routes will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
