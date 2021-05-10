In this March 12, 2021, photo, Kaitlin Chambless, left, celebrates after taking her symbolic diploma during a Texas A&M University makeup graduation ceremony for spring and summer 2020 graduates, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Scores of campuses around the U.S. are offering last year's graduates a chance to experience the in-person commencements they missed out on when the pandemic upended life. Some are inviting them to join in festivities for the Class of 2021, while others are hosting separate commencements for them this spring or special events later this year.(Michael Miller/College Station Eagle via AP)