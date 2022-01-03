FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A motorcyclist was shot and killed in what's being described as a road rage incident, a North Carolina police department said Monday.
A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers sent to a location in the center of the city at around 12:31 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.
The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a truck was involved in an apparent argument with the motorcyclist before the man was shot, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds. Police are trying to notify relatives before releasing his identity.
An investigation into the shooting is underway, police said.
