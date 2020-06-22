RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of Gov. Roy Cooper's transportation secretary.
The Senate voted unanimously for Eric Boyette, whom Cooper chose for the DOT post in February as the successor to Secretary Jim Trogdon.
Boyette had already been through a confirmation process in 2017, when Cooper named him the secretary of the Department of Information Technology. Boyette's state government career included previous stints at DOT, where he was Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner.
The General Assembly approved a law in late 2016 requiring Senate confirmation votes of the governor’s choices to run his top agencies.
Cooper challenged the law in court, and in late 2018 the state Supreme Court upheld it, saying the confirmation requirement doesn’t violate the constitutional principal of separating the executive and legislative branches.
