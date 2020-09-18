FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom facility as the judge deliberates during a sentencing hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C .A new motion filed, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in the case of former U.S Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is asking the highest appeals court for the U.S. military to overturn his conviction, citing an alleged conflict of interest involving the judge who originally presided over his sentencing. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)