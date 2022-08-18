Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker gives an update on the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Byrd, Sheriff Baker said during the news briefing. Lt. Walter Adams said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)