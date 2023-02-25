HAVELOCK — Social media lit up an was alligator spotted in the retention pond near the Walmart in Havelock.
Officials with the City of Havelock are now warning the public not to approach or feed the alligator.
The city posted about the alligator on their Facebook page Friday and noted that Wildlife Control had been contacted.
The post read:
"NOTICE: An alligator was spotted in the retention pond at the Havelock Wal-Mart. Wildlife Control has been contacted. For your safety, please do not approach or feed the alligator."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.