RICHLANDS - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls for service regarding a disturbance taking place at 217 Adagio Trail in Richlands.
When deputies arrived, they were met by an armed male standing in the roadway. The male was later identified as Christopher Paul Kornegay Jr., 31, and the resident of the address. Kornegay was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies searched the home and found a 40-year-old female and a 14-year-old male, both were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
An official cause of death is pending autopsy results. Identification of the victims is pending next of kin notification.
Kornegay, was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for further questioning and has been charged with two open counts of murder with a first court appearance scheduled for March 6.
The investigation continues at this time, but it should be noted there is a history of domestic violence-related disturbances at this location and this incident appears to be as such. As previously stated though, further investigation is ongoing.
No additional information is available at this time but will be shared as it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2023002267 when calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.