MADISON COUNTY — A popular mountain in Western North Carolina that's seen some detrimental impacts from litter and overuse will have more time to heal, officials say, with extended restrictions put into place.
A press release from National Forests in North Carolina, under the U.S. Forest Service, says in June 2023 Forest Supervisor James Melonas signed an extension of the occupancy/use closure for Max Patch through June 30, 2026. The mountain has been closed to overnight camping, campfires, groups larger than 10 people and other recreational uses since July 1, 2021 after overuse began taking its toll. The bald mountain on the North Carolina-Tennessee Border in Madison County, North Carolina, and Cocke County, Tennessee is a popular stop on the Appalachian Trail and for single day hikes as well.
"The restrictions were put into place to protect the popular site and the health and safety of the public from the continued damage from user created trails, litter, human waste and other negative impacts stemming from the large influx of people looking to get outdoors during the pandemic," a press release from the Forest Service says.
Officials say some areas "have begun to heal" since the 2021 closure.
“In addition to the trails recovering, we have seen a large decrease in fire ring scars and litter across the bald," District Ranger Jen Barnhart said in the release. "We have also seen less congestion due to the reduced illegal parking in the area.”
The Forest Service has been working closely with the Carolina Mountain Club, Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Spring Creek community members to educate, outreach, and complete the needed restoration work.
