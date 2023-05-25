FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee's decision to exclude medical coverage for gender-affirming care for its public employees is unconstitutional and discriminatory, according to a federal lawsuit Tuesday, May 23, 2023, brought by two people who were denied such services while working for the state. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)