KENLY (AP) — Two people were killed on Monday when the car they were riding in crashed into a pickup truck after a chase, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
A statement from the patrol says a trooper saw a Dodge Charger traveling south on U.S. 301 in Wilson County at 112 mph (69 km/h) in a 55 mph (34 km/h) zone. The trooper tried to overtake the car as it entered Johnston County, but the driver didn't stop for the blue lights and siren and a chase ensued, the statement said.
The Charger then crossed the center line and hit the Ford pickup truck head-on, the patrol said. Two passengers inside the truck were pronounced dead at the scene, while the two drivers were hospitalized with what the patrol described as serious injuries.
