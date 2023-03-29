FILE - North Carolina state Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, at right, speaks with Rep. Terence Everitt, D-Wake, after a House Commerce Committee at the Legislative Office Building on Tuesday, March, 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. Sports gambling in North Carolina soared over a major hurdle on the track to its ultimate authorization on Tuesday, March 28, as the House voted for legislation to permit, regulate and tax wagering activities less than a year after the chamber scuttled a similar effort. Saine is a chief sponsor of a sports gambling measure that received initial approval in the state House on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, File)