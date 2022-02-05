RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Investigators with Virginia State Police are looking into a house fire which killed a woman and her son last month, a news release said.
Officials in Augusta County were notified early on Jan. 27 of a fire at a residence on Purple Cow Road. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters recovered the remains of Ashley Hudson, 27, and her son, Liam Hudson, 7, from inside the home, according to the news release.
The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
A 25-year-old man was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire, the news release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police said there is no evidence to indicate the fire was suspicious in nature.
