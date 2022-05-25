RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after his conviction on charges stemming from a police chase during which he fired multiple shots at an officer, a federal prosecutor said.
Cedrick Tyler Armstrong, 37, of Zebulon was convicted last November of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
Court documents show that on Oct. 12, 2018, a Wendell police investigator stopped a vehicle in which Armstrong was a passenger. A baggie from the glove box tested positive for cocaine, and police tried to remove the driver and Armstrong from the vehicle. The investigator got one of the cuffs on the driver before a struggle after which the driver fled and dragged the investigator about 25 feet (7 meters).
Wendell police officers pursued the vehicle through multiple counties reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph (44 km/h). During the chase, approximately nine shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle at a pursuing Wendell police officer, and the chase ended out of a concern for public and officer safety, the news release said.
Armstrong and the driver were found and arrested that night at a home in Raleigh, officials said.
