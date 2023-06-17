JACKSONVILLE — A Sneads Ferry woman has been arrested for communicating threats at an Onslow County daycare.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Childcare Network daycare on Tuesday in reference to a report of a threat. Deputies interviewed witnesses who said Haley Dawn Barnes, 21, of Dunn Road in Sneads Ferry, made a threat to daycare staff that she would come to work the following day to “shoot up the place.”
Evidence was also gathered that led to Barnes’ arrest on Thursday. She was taken before a magistrate and charged with Felony Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property and given a $5,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.