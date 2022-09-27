Pastor Mike Usey poses for a portrait sitting in the pews of College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The College Park church found itself in the news last week when the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee voted to remove it from its rolls because of its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior." That action came 23 years after the congregation itself voted to leave the SBC, but according to the Executive Committee, it had remained on its rolls until now.(AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)