FILE - North Carolina Sen. Bill Rabon confers with House Speaker Tim Moore in the House of Representatives during debate of the proposed state budget in the House, June 30, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. A bill sponsored by Rabon to legalize marijuana for medical purposes was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)