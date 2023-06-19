KINSTON — The Kinston Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On June 18, the Kinston Police Department responded to Taco Bell in reference to an armed robbery.
When polioce arrived on the scene, officers met with the victims who advised that an unknown man entered the business armed with a knife and stole money. The suspect was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweat shirt and a mask. The sweat shirt had white writing on the front that stated “Black Voters Matter” and on the back it stated “It’s About Us”.
At this time the identity of the suspect is unknown and investigators are following up on leads.
