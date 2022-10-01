From left, A.J. McCullough of Sunset Beach, NC, mother of bride Monroe McCullough, an unidentified man, and Mary Lord of Ft. Worth, Texas, mother of groom Eric Lord walk off the island on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Pawleys Island, S.C. The perfect wedding day almost didn't come together for two families who traveled to the island for nuptial festivities that almost got derailed by Hurricane Ian's landfall and aftermath. (AP Photo/Allen Breed)