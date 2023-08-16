SHELBY — More than 400 charges have been filed against employees working at the Nissan of Shelby dealership.
The charges were brought by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau and were filed at the conclusion of a monthslong investigation.
Investigators centered their focus around people or dealers that rebuilt salvage cars, as well as the documents used to transfer the titles of those vehicles.
Agents filed 110 charges against Sam Kazran for failure to inspect vehicle prior to being offered for sale.
Eleven other people were charged, the DMV said. Those charges are as follows:
- Whitney Horton: Six counts of fail to deliver title, 13 counts of fail to disclose damage
- Crystal Brooks: One count of fail to deliver title, five counts of fail to disclose damage
- Casey Ramsey: 38 counts of fail to deliver title, 38 counts of improper use of temporary markers, four counts of fail to disclose damage, one count of making false statement about date of sale
- Mitchell Hilton: 21 counts of fail to deliver title, four counts of fail to disclose damage, 20 counts of improper use of temporary markers
- Katie Horn: Five counts of fail to deliver title, one count of fail to disclose damage, five counts of improper use of temporary markers
- Kristina Hyman: 25 counts of fail to deliver title, one count of fail to disclose damage, 24 counts of improper use of markers
- Angie Davis: One count of fail to deliver title, four counts of fail to disclose damage
- Amy Howell: One count of fail to deliver title, one count of fail to disclose damage
- Chris Dean: 24 counts of fail to deliver title, three counts of fail to disclose damage, 22 counts of improper use of temporary markers
- Sterling McMillian: Seven counts of fail to deliver title, eight counts of improper use of temporary markers
- Randy Massey: Eight counts of fail to deliver title, eight counts of improper use of temporary markers
According to the DMV, all of those charged were employees of the dealership.
No further information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.