FILE - North Carolina state Rep. Destin Hall, R-Lenoir, speaks during the House session, Nov. 4, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Republicans who control the North Carolina legislature with veto-proof majorities are close to wresting supervision of elections from the governor and the governor's party, almost always the Democrats for over a century. A bill that could reach Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk this week would, among other changes, take away from him and future governors the power to appoint members of the State Board of Elections. It would give that authority to legislative leaders instead.(Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)