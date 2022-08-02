BURNSVILLE (AP) — Three people were found dead in a North Carolina home Monday and sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the suspect after shots were fired when they arrived, officials said.
Yancey County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home around 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside a residence, officials said in a social media post. As deputies headed to the home, dispatch advised them that there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound. More shots were fired when deputies arrived and officials said deputies shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
When deputies got inside the home, they found three people dead, officials said.
Sheriff Shane Hilliard asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. No deputies were injured in the incident.
