HUBERT - Onslow County deputy shot and killed woman on Thanksgiving Day.
Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert.
Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop.
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, and Thomas said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The deputy suffered no injuries and the authorities have not released woman’s name.
