CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police have charged a North Carolina man with intentionally setting fire to a home while a woman was inside.
Gastonia police said Desmond Ray Hunter, 64, of Bessemer City, used an accelerant to start the fire shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. The Gaston Gazette reports that Hunter is accused of lighting the back of the house on fire, which caused about $10,000 in damage to the rear porch, back door, and exterior wall and roof.
Police charged Hunter with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
He was booked in Gaston County Jail early Sunday and is being held without bond.
