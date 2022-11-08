Republican Greg Murphy wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.
Republican Patrick McHenry wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 10th Congressional District.
Democrat Deborah Ross wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District.
Democrat Alma Adams wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 12th Congressional District.
Republican Dan Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 8th Congressional District.
