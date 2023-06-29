Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to North Carolina beaches for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
Visitors expect to enjoy warm weather, great food and inspiring fireworks displays to celebrate America’s independence.
Visitors will also encounter another uncommon phenomenon: a King Tide. While it may sound rather intimidating, it should not alter one's normal routine on the beach, but it is something to be mindful of.
A regular beach-goer may notice that the tides will fluctuate between extremes.
The upcoming King Tide will result in higher than normal high tides, and lower than normal low tides.
This means reduced beachfront areas with since the ocean will make its way farther onshore. When we are in low tide, however, the water will retreat more than usual.
The King Tide could also impact rip currents, though, and visitors are reminded to pay special attention to the rip current forecast provided by local National Weather Service offices.
