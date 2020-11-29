MACCLESFIELD (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've charged a man with attempted murder after he attacked a person with a machete.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's office said the attacked occurred Friday morning in Macclesfield.
Police said Carlos Antonio Washington attacked a person with a machete outside the victim's home. Police said Washington fled after being shot at by members of the victim's family.
Washington was apprehended later by police and is being held at a local detention center. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.