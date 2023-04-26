North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham, R-Mecklenburg, speaks about a bill that would expand the state's Opportunity Scholarship Program at a Legislative Building news conference in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The measure would end family income eligibility requirements for a K-12 student to obtain a taxpayer-funded award to attend a private or religious school (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)