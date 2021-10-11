Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. North Carolina health officials announced on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 that nearly all of the state health department's 10,000 employees working within 14 state-operated healthcare facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)