WILMINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's re-election campaign plans to host a “fireside chat” with Ivanka Trump in North Carolina on Monday.
News outlets report that the event in Wilmington will be moderated by Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.
It will be Ivanka Trump's second visit to North Carolina in a week. On Thursday, she toured a local farmers market in Raleigh and participated in a Farmers to Families Food Box distribution event.
President Trump has made numerous stops in North Carolina over the past couple of weeks, including in Wilmington, where he declared the city a “World War II Heritage City” on V-J Day, the day when Japan surrendered, bringing the war to an end.
