WILMINGTON (AP) — Four fishermen were rescued on Tuesday from a disabled fishing vessel off the North Carolina coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II saying that his vessel was disabled and drifting towards shore, according to a news release.
A helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City Guard Station joined a life boat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to rescue the crew. When they reached the scene, the aircrew hoisted all four men and took them to the air station.
No injuries were reported.
Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall said the water temperature near Southern Shores was 56 degrees, which is dangerous had the men not been prepared. Hall said the men were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.