WHITSETT (AP) — A North Carolina woman killed in a crash while driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 on Thursday evening was reported missing from her home earlier in the day, authorities said.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to westbound I-40 in Guilford County around 5 p.m. for a crash, the News & Record reported. A Hyundai Santa Fe heading east in westbound lanes struck a Ford Explorer head-on, leading to a chain-reaction crash involving five more vehicles, the highway patrol said.
The driver of the Hyundai, Pearlie Mae Williams, 69, of McLeansville, died on the scene and the driver of the Ford and his son were taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials said. His mother was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The Greensboro Police Department confirmed that Williams was reported missing from her home earlier in the day, according to the highway patrol's news release.
It's not clear where or why Williams entered westbound lanes heading east.
