This image taken from a May 19, 2020, video provided by Direct Action Everywhere, shows workers in Grundy County, Iowa, walking among carcasses and using bolt guns to kill pigs that remain alive after they had been exposed to heat in an effort to euthanize the animals. Meatpacking plants that had to close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. (Direct Action Everywhere via AP)