HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — One person was killed and at least four people were injured after a retaining wall fell on construction workers in a North Carolina city, officials said Wednesday.
The City of Hendersonville said in a news release that the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at a site adjacent to the parking lot of a local business. According to the city, two people were taken by helicopter and one was taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, while a fourth person was treated at the scene.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released as officials work to notify relatives.
